Residents of Salaga in the East Gonja District of the Savannah Region have hit the street to show their displeasure over the erratic power supply in the area.

According to them, businesses within the area are collapsing due to incessant power outages.

The protesters, both young and old, took over the principal streets of Salaga clad in red and black attire to register their displeasure.

The convener of the group said they experience constant outages which bring their businesses to a standstill.

He noted Wednesday’s demonstration is the first of series of actions to take place in the area until their grievances are addressed.

The convener indicated another will take place on October 1, 2022, if they do not see any positive result.

