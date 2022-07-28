Boxing legend, Azumah Nelson, has promised to use sports to support the physically challenged in society.

According to him, in spite of their plight, a lot of sporting talents abound among the disabled in society, hence the need to harness them for national and international exposure.

“I am very proud of the physically challenged in society who have mustered the zeal to work hard to earn their keep instead of begging on the streets. Such persons need immense support,” he noted.

Mr Nelson made the promise at the De’lish Restaurant in Accra last Tuesday where he hosted a working disabled group, More Hope For the Disabled Foundation, as part of activities to celebrate his birthday.

Pledge

After feting the group, he pledged to fully support the activities of the physically challenged to enable them to settle well in society.

“I will urge you all here to come together to form an association which can be a total representation of your ideals and what you stand for.

“This will help you gain assistance from organisations and other well-meaning bodies,” he said.

The two-time former world champion underlined the significance of sports and its therapeutic nature for the physically challenged.

The president of the More Hope For the Disabled Foundation, Joseph Mends, thanked the boxing legend for his support and vowed that he and his colleagues would never beg on the streets but would rather utilise their abilities to earn a living.

Mr Mends later presented a plaque to Mr Nelson in recognition of his achievements in boxing.