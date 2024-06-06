The organizers of the #Dumsormuststop demonstration have declared their intention to keep President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo awake at night until he resolves the current power outages.

According to the group, power cuts should be treated with urgency as it is adversely affecting businesses and the general populace.

In an interview with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Adom FM’s Burning Issues , one of the conveners, Henry Osei Akoto bemoaned how the government’s promises to fix the power crisis have not materialized.

According to him, government has the necessary resources to address the issue, but they are not treating it with the required urgency.

Mr Akoto highlighted that, the power crisis is due to a lack of effective planning by the government because it could be solved using available technology.

“The situation we are in today can be solved, it is not something that cannot be solved and there are machines to generate more power so why should we be suffering from a power crisis,” he said.

Mr Akoto stressed that, they will continue to demonstrate and exert pressure on the President until the issue is resolved.

He reiterated that, President Akufo-Addo and the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, have no excuse because they were elected to address the nation’s challenges.

Meanwhile, the #Dumsormuststop Demo is scheduled for Saturday, 2 to 10 pm.

READ ALSO: