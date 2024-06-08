The organizers of the #DumsorMustStop vigil have affirmed that the protest is set to proceed today, Saturday, June 8.

Participants will assemble at the University of Ghana, Legon, at 2 p.m.

This confirmation follows the Ghana Police Service’s attempt to halt the vigil by filing an injunction application, citing concerns about the protest’s proximity to a security installation.

However, despite these challenges, the organizers, led by Henry Osei, conducted a press conference on Wednesday, June 5, where they assured the public that all issues with the police had been resolved.

Mr. Osei said the protest would be conducted peacefully and that the police had pledged to provide maximum protection for the event.

The #DumsorMustStop vigil seeks to exert pressure on the government to address the country’s power challenges, which have led to intermittent power supply in many parts of Ghana during peak hours.

The organizers attribute this crisis to the government’s alleged failure to pay for the required fuel, as claimed by independent power producers.

