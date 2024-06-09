Saturday, June, 8, actress, Yvonne Nelson joined a host of Ghanaians for the #DumsorMustStop vigil.

This is to pile pressure on the government to address the country’s power challenges, which has resulted in intermittent power supply in many parts of Ghana during peak hours.

The organisers attribute the crisis to the government’s failure to pay for the required fuel, as claimed by independent power producers.

Protesters clad in black with placards and lanterns walked from the University of Ghana to Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout to impress upon the Akufo-Addo-led administration to urgently act.

Hundreds of Police personnel were deployed to ensure order as the charged-up protesters marched to the venue for the mini-rally.

People present were actor, John Dumelo, DKB, Francis Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina, Michael Afrani and a host of others.

Below are some photos by Adomonline.com Joseph Odotei