The organisers of the ‘#DumsorMustStop’ vigil say they would appeal the injunction by the Ghana Police Service to stop the demonstration.

The Ghana Police Service filed an injunction in the High Court to suspend the vigil, encouraging organisers to reconsider shifting the location of the demonstration.

The event is set for Saturday, May 25, but is currently in limbo.

In an interview with Citi News, one of the organisers, Selorm Dramani Dzramado said they are ready to appeal the injunction in court.

“We will not accept any application by the police ex-parte. We will disregard it, and treat it with utter contempt. If the court respects and listens to them and the decision is taken,, you don’t really have a choice. But it’s good you said that it’s on notice. So you’re going to defend in court. You’re going to argue in court. That will be on 24th May. So it’s Friday.”

Actress Yvonne Nelson is leading the vigil. She organized a similar one in 2015 against the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Following the discussion, the Police objected their route, arguing that the intended endpoint, Revolution Square, is close to the Jubilee House, which is a security zone.

However, the protest organizers disagreed, stating that the endpoint was far from the Jubilee House hence cannot be a security risk.

The Police, in accordance with the directives of the Public Order Act, submitted an instant application on Tuesday, May 21, to halt the demonstration.

The case has been scheduled for a hearing on May 24, 2024.