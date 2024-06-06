Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, asserts his readiness to guide the Black Stars through the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The four-time African champions are poised to face off against the Eagles in tonight’s matchday three clash, followed by a showdown against the Central African Republic on June 10, 2024 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Partey’s return at 30 is hailed as a significant uplift for the team, marking his comeback to international football after an absence of nearly eight months.

His absence was notable during the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire and two international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March.

Expressing his determination, Partey emphasized the team’s focus on thwarting the opposition’s strategies while maintaining their own game plan for favourable outcomes.

He highlighted his experience, citing his familiarity with the coach’s system and his role in mentoring younger players.

“They have shown that in their recent games as my coach said. We have to do our best. We have to stop them, stop their best players and also concentrate on our way of playing and try to get the results we want,” the Arsenal midfielder told ghanafa.org.

“I think I have been out for a while. I came back during the season and finished very well. I have played a lot of games for the national team and I know how we have to play.

“I know the system that the coach wants and I think with the experience I have, I will be able to get the team together and also to lead the young players who are coming in to be able to get in quite easy,” he added.

With kickoff slated for 19:00 GMT, Ghana anticipates a compelling clash against Mali.