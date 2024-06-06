The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has warned settlers at ECOMOG, around the Odaw river of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, against reconstructing their structures that were recently destroyed by fire.

During a visit on Thursday morning, he said anyone attempting to rebuild would be arrested.

This warning follows a fire on Wednesday that destroyed wooden structures near the railway line, resulting in a power outage in Adabraka, New Town, and nearby areas.

This is the second fire incident in two years, with a previous fire in February 2022 leading to an unsuccessful evacuation order.

In response to the recent fire, the Regional Minister has taken decisive action to prevent future incidents, highlighting the potential danger to lives if the fire had affected power lines.

Although he expressed sympathy for the settlers, he stressed the need for them to relocate to safeguard lives and property.

Titus-Glover assured that, measures would be in place to ensure compliance.

“We don’t want to have any third fire, therefore they should prepare and leave. We will make sure we put men on the ground to ensure nobody leaves here. And anybody who tries to build, we will arrest the person,” he cautioned.

The Ghana National Fire Service has however begun investigating the cause of the fire.

