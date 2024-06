A fire outbreak has destroyed several wooden structures along the railway line near the Odaw drain at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

The fire according to reports started at about 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

The entire area located under a GRIDCo high-voltage transmission line was gutted by the ravaging inferno.

Firefighters responded to the distress call to douse the fire while victims watched on helplessly.

