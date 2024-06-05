President of FC Samartex 1996, Dr Richard Duah Nsenkyire, believes football in Ghana has a future despite the criticisms.

Dr Nsenkyire made this remark after his side won the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with two games to end the campaign.

The Samreboi-based were confirmed champions following a 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars over the weekend.

The team won 18 matches, lost 10, and drew 4 out of the 32 games played so far, showcasing their dominance in the league.

Reacting to their triumph, Dr Richard Duah Nsenkyire suggested that the Ghana Premier League needs more financial investment to thrive.

“For me, I have a lot of hope for the future of Ghana. The league is becoming competitive,” he said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“What we need more now is financial support and good infrastructure and the boys can play football on,” he added.

FC Samartex will be hosted by Karela United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex before wrapping up their campaign against Accra Lions at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.