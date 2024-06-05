In commemoration of World Environment Day, environmentalists are advising individuals, homes, and companies to separate their waste to allow for proper disposal and to protect the environment.

This comes as some people say the lack of rubbish bins at key locations in communities is making them bury or burn their rubbish, particularly plastic, despite knowing it is not the best practice.

Speaking to JoyNews, some fishermen in Accra’s coastal community of Osu revealed they have resorted to burying tons of plastic waste on the shores as a way of dealing with the growing waste problem at the coastline.

Some of the fishermen said that they cannot afford the services of waste collection companies, thus, burying it after gathering.

“It is not advisable, but that is the best way we can deal with it at the moment. We don’t have bins to dispose of the waste. Heaping and leaving it around is also not good, so we dig as deep as possible and bury the rubbish,” another fisherman explained.

Another resident added, “The assembly used to provide waste bins, but we have not seen them in a while.”

Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs at Zoomlion Ghana, Emma Osei-Duah, said that fishermen and all Ghanaians should be intentional about proper waste management.

She noted that World Environment Day is a reminder that people must ensure their environment is clean.

“Take the initiative to own your waste management by getting a receptacle and intentionally managing your waste appropriately by putting your waste that you generate into the receptacle.

“Try and get two receptacles, put your plastics in one and all others in one. That is a huge leap from where we have come but by doing that, you add value to the plastics and there a people who will buy,” she said.

Director of Public Health at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Florence Kuukyi, highlighted the need to restore the country’s ecosystem, noting that this can help prevent diseases.

She added that proper waste management, particularly with plastics, contributes to cleaner air and water, thereby reducing the prevalence of diseases.

