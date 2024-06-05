Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, on Wednesday, June 5, commissioned an ultra-modern office complex at Akim Oda for the Minerals Commission to aid the commission’s monitoring and regulatory duties in the Birim Central Municipality and the Eastern Region.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Lands Minister disclosed that constructing a well-equipped office is part of the government’s agenda to decentralize and bring the operations of the Minerals Commission closer to mining operators and communities.

Detailing the history and significance of the Akim Oda office, Hon. Jinapor revealed that it is one of the first offices established in the country.

He stated that the construction of a modern office for the Akim-Oda Minerals Commission is further evidence of the Akufo-Addo administration’s commitment to revitalizing the mining sector by promoting sustainable and environmentally sound mining practices.

He noted that the office would enable the Minerals Commission to conduct effective supervision in Akim Oda and its surrounding areas.