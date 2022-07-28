The Police Service has confirmed the incident about a video of two security officers seen in a heated altercation.

The service has assured that internal mechanisms to deal with the issue have been triggered.

The video shows a Formed Police Unit officer identified as Cpl Boakye in an argument with Foase District Police Commander, Supt Albert Quansah.

The incident, according to reports, happened on July 20 after the Foase District Police Commander saw three formed police unit officers conducting a motor check on the Atwima Yabi-Dida stretch.

The police said they are dealing with the matter.

