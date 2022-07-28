Wife of late President Prof. Evans Atta Mills has given a chilly account about how her husband was humiliated and disregarded despite his selflessness for the country.

Mrs Naadu Mills said her love for the former President became stronger because he stood firm to his core values and was never allowed to be manipulated.

According to her, “…Fiifi was often battered and bruised on the battlefield of politics but he held firm to his personal values of truth, simplicity, honesty and abiding respect for all. These were the qualities I loved about him.”

Mrs Mills revealed that to her husband, serving at the highest echelons of government was an opportunity to help change the character of Ghana politics for the better.

So it is her unambiguous believe that posterity will judge him well for his sacrifice for his country.

She has, however, bemoaned that it has been 10 years of solitude since the death of the late president who was her friend, husband and confidante .

This revelation is contained in a speech of Mrs Mills at the 10th Anniversary Commemorative Lecture on the theme ‘The Man John Evans Atta Mills-10 Years On.”

ALSO READ: