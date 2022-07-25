The Minority in Parliament has criticised the government for failing to give due regard to former President Atta Mills’ family in preparations towards marking the 10th anniversary of his passing.

The Caucus insists such acts are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, July 25, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, expressed his disappointment in the issues that characterised the 10th anniversary of the death of President Atta Mills.

Mr. Iddrisu added that such conducts will only aggravate the pain of the grieving family.

“This morning’s press conference is to demand from Nana Addo Addo Dankwa and his associates such as Koku Anyidoho to do what is right and appropriate and to remind them that the office of the former President is an institution.

“We are very disappointed at the attempts to sow seeds of conflict and to hurt the grieving family. Professor Mills exemplified humility and modesty.”

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader also said it is offensive that a bust unveiled to honour the memory of the late former President’s 10-year anniversary of death does not bear his own name.

The Tamale South lawmaker said it is disappointing to see the new bust bearing the names of President Akufo-Addo and Koku Anyidoho and not that of the late President.

Background

Prior to this commemoration, there was a feud between the family of the late President and Mr. Anyidoho over the maintenance of Asomdwee Park, his final resting place.

Brother of the Former President, Samuel Atta-Mills, had accused Mr. Anyidoho of tampering with the grave of their kin.

“Now that you have gone to touch it, is the body still in that grave? What did you put in the grave? What kind of ritual did you perform over there? Why would you go and touch the grave without informing us? Who has the body now? And that is the question I want to ask Ghanaians. Why do you want to make us go through grief every time?”

But, Mr Anyidoho, dismissed the claims by the family.

He explained that the state was restoring the dignity of the late President’s burial grounds.

“It was just a wooden box, an ugly wooden box that was used to cover the thing by John Mahama and we have removed it and replaced it with granite stone and what is Sammy Atta Mills saying?”