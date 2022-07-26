A story has been told of how the late President Atta Mills honoured a little girl’s wish.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency during the tenure of the late President, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, revealed that a little girl had the rare privilege of sitting in the President’s office seat when she made her wish known to her mother.

The little girl’s wish was granted by the then President when the mother of the girl reached out to the presidency.

Mr Anyidoho made this known on his Twitter page as part of memories of the late President.

On July 24, 2009, Ghana lost a sitting President in the person of Prof. Mills.



Ten years on, the life of a man whose calm charisma and alluring demeanour earned him a reputation in the eyes of Ghanaians and the world is being celebrated.

This little girl kept bothering her mom that she wanted to visit President Atta-Mills and sit on his Official Chair. The mother reached out, and the humble President granted the request. Very private moments that Outsiders & Haters were not privy to. pic.twitter.com/jL3KY1HoAo — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 26, 2022

