Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has sent a message to persons questioning why his name was engraved on a statue of late former President Atta Mills.

Mr Anyidoho says he will not be perturbed if some persons decide to clean his name as that will not mean he will be forgotten.

“They can go and clean it tomorrow morning but the world will never forget the role I, Koku Anyidoho, played in the rehabilitation of the Asomdwee Park,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

The monument has been erected at the Asomdwee Park in Accra and was unveiled on Sunday, July 24, 2022, following the rehabilitation of the graveyard.

This was during a wreath-laying ceremony to mark 10 years of his demise.

The words on it read: “This was unveiled by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and assisted by Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Founder and CEO of Atta Mills Institute. Sunday, July 24, 2022. To God, Almighty be the Glory.”

This has sparked debate among a section of social media users who have questioned why the late Statesman’s name was omitted from the monument in his honour.

But going further, the former aide to the late president stated the Park was all about him [Atta Mills] and an omission of the name wouldn’t change anything.

“Socal media users never want to laud any good thing because the bust is an image of late President Mills and the entire Asomdwee Park is in his name. His photos are all over the place so if it is written under the bust that it is unveiled by President Akufo-Addo, What is the big deal?” he quizzed.