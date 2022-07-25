Founder of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has reacted to late Prof John Evans Atta Mills’ name missing on the new monument erected in his honour.

A statue that has been erected to commemorate the passing of the late John Evans Atta Mills does not have the name of the person it was made for.

The monument has been erected at the Asomdwee Park in Accra, as part of efforts to renovate the graveyard of the former president.

The bust, which was unveiled on Sunday, July 24, 2022, had the name of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that of Atta Mills’ former aide and founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, engraved on it.

According to the Minority group, it is already enough offense for the bust that was unveiled in the honour of the late president to have been done without any indication of his name.

But reacting to the outburst by the Minority on his Twitter page, Mr Anyidoho, said anyone who enters Asomdwee Park, will definitely know that is the bust of President Atta Mills.

He wrote:

Who, on earth, who enters Asomdwee Park, does not know this is the Bust of President Atta Mills? So if some journalist who has been sacked from his Media House, asks silly questions, why should we glorify his nonsense?

