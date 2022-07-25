Founder of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has condemned rituals performed at the Asomdwee Park in Accra.

The ritual was performed on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in commemoration of the late former President Atta Mills, 10 years after his death.

Mr Anyidoho, an aide to the late Statesman, took to his Twitter page to share photos from the ceremony.

It captured leaves, a bottle of gin and a feather-like artefact on a bust-monument erected in Prof. Mills’ honour.

They have always wanted to perform rituals at Asomdwee Park. They have never honoured his memory. So, they boycotted the Ceremony by the State, and went to perform this stinking, ritual. Look at how they have desecrated the Bust of President Atta-Mills. pic.twitter.com/lnFxJLvQ7q — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 24, 2022

He described the ritual as stinking, claiming it was carried out because his former boss’ brother, Samuel Mills talked about it.

He went on to pray for forgiveness for the persons who carried out the ritual, stating that Mr Mills was a Christian and did not believe in it.

Sammy Atta-Mills talked about, rituals, so, they went to Asomdwee Park to perform rituals. President Atta-Mills was a Christian and did not believe in rituals. God forgive them — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 24, 2022

Mr Anyidoho and Mr Mills have been in the news for the past week following allegations that the former desecrated the former President’s tomb.

Mr Mills alleged that the government had allowed the Atta Mills Institute to tamper with his late brother’s grave which was against their custom.

But President Nana Akufo-Addo, speaking at the commissioning of the rehabilitated Asomdwee Park on Sunday, described the claims as false and unfortunate.