Security at the Ghana-Burkina Faso border has been intensified after over 1,000 refugees from Burkina Faso arrived in the country.

The Burkinabes, majority being women and children, according to reports, fled after Islamist militant fighters attacked their communities near Bittou in Burkina Faso.

The refugees are seeking refuge in communities including Bansi, Mognori, Sapeliga, Kutanga and Yarigungu in the Binduri, Bawku municipality and Bawku West District.

Government spokesperson on Security, Palgrave Boakye Danquah, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday said there is no cause for alarm.

He indicated that, there is 24-hour patrol on the Ghana-Burkina Faso border to ensure there is no spillover of the activities of the Islamist militants.

“There is heightened security at all border towns and we have educated residents on our ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign and they are helping with information,” he stated.

As an immediate measure, he said they have all the data of the Burkinabe refugees and done health screenings of all the refugees upon their arrival.

Mr Danquah said they are monitoring the situation in Burkina Faso and will deport the refugees when calm is restored.