Brother of the late President Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, Dr Cadman Mills, was on Friday, July 22, 2022, enstooled as the head of the Nkuma Kyereba Twidan family of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Dr Mills had worked as Presidential Advisor when his late brother was in government.

In a brief statement after the installation, he was grateful to the family for making him the head.

According to him, the late president would have been his subject if he were alive, adding that “If Atta Mills is my brother, same father, same mother and if I am Ebusuapanyin by right in Nkuma Kyereba Twidan in Cape Coast, then Atta Mills cannot be a member of any family other than the Cape Coast Twidan family.

“In fact, if he were alive today, he would be my subject and therefore I will protect, and defend all my subjects including the mortal remains of Atta Mills. Nobody dares do anything without my permission, to begin with,” he said.

On Sunday, July 24, a 10th-anniversary remembrance of the death of the third president of the Fourth Republic was held at the refurbished Asomdwee Park, where the former President has been buried.

The late Prof Atta Mills died on Tuesday, July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital.