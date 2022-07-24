President Nana Akufo-Addo has rejected accusations that the tomb of former President John Atta Mills has been tampered with.

The President said such claims are unfortunate and should be ignored.

He stressed that the legacy of the former president will not be forgotten.

“There have been unfortunate accusations levelled by some persons against Government about the supposed desecration of the tomb of the late President in the process of rehabilitating the Park.”

“Nothing could be farther from the truth, and it is good to note that these false, malicious statements have been firmly dispelled and debunked by the Coastal Development Authority, through the agency of its CEO, Mr. Jerry Ahmed Schaib, in a public statement under his hand,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo made the call when he commissioned the Rehabilitated Asomdwee Park and the 10th Anniversary of the death of President Atta Mills on Sunday, July 24.

Brother of former President, has alleged that the government has allowed the Atta Mills Institute to tamper with the grave of the late statesman.

According to brother of the former President, Samuel Atta Mills, the current arrangement goes against customs.

“It is not proper to allow the NGO to make changes to the grave without recourse to the family,” he said.

“Apparently a group calling itself Atta Mills Institute that the family does not recognize and Coastal Development Authority have gone to break this grave of President Evans Atta Mills…why would you go and touch somebody’s grave without informing the family?… Who has the body now? That is the question I want to ask Ghanaians,” he lamented.

The furious brother of the former President thus called on government to immediately stop the conduct of Koku Anyidoho because he is desecrating the resting place of the former President.

“This is an insult to the family, this is an insult to we the Akans, this is an insult to the nation. The government allows an NGO and Coastal Development Authority to run Asomdwe Park. Why don’t we send another NGO to go and run Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum…the government has to provide the body of President John Evans Atta Mills, we want to find out where the body is…who in this government is authorising this nonsense?” he questioned.

However, the Coastal Development Authority denied the allegations.