The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, has urged Ghanaians to respect people in uniform to prevent unnecessary confrontations.

Mr Nitiwul was speaking at a press briefing in Parliament after some civilians at Ashaiman were assaulted by personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces during an ‘intelligence-led operation’.

The operation, which was intended to apprehend the murderers of a military officer, Imoro Sheriff on Saturday, March 4, also saw some indigenes of the town being forcibly arrested and assaulted.

“I will appeal to the people of Ghana to be respectful of people in uniform, it will help all of us. I will not say anything else until we, the committee members, have gone on Thursday to the place and ascertained things for ourselves,” the Minister said.

The Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, also revealed high ranked military heads have apologised to the committee for the excess brutality at Ashaiman.

Mr Agyapong said until the committee visits Ashaiman and assesses the situation, there wouldn’t be any statement on the matter in Parliament.

The Assin Central MP disclosed this after an emergency meeting with the high-ranked members of the military.

The meeting was first-hand and fact-finding information to have the military defend their actions at Ashaiman.

Meanwhile, Mr Sheriff, who was stabbed to death, was on Thursday buried at the Military cemetery.