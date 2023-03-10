Gospel musician Moses Osei Kwarteng, popularly known as Moses OK, has narrated the events that led him to come back to life after he reportedly died some years ago.

Opening up in an interview on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show on Thursday, March 9, 2023, the Kakra Kakra hitmaker said God wanted to show him a sign.

He explained that everything was running smoothly on the morning he woke up with his wife but he decided to go back to bed after he held a short devotion.

Speaking further, the gospel singer who is also a pastor said the only thing he remembered was him “shouting and going off.”

Moses OK, narrating what his wife told him after he woke up said:

“She said she heard me shouting from the bedroom, but she thought I was joking. When she came back to the bedroom, I was having spasms and shock until foam started coming out of my mouth. She decided that she will pray since she didn’t know what to do. My wife said it was becoming worse, but she continued praying for many minutes… she called my name three times and kept on till I woke up.”

“When I woke up I didn’t know where I was. That day I wasn’t sick but when I realised I was in my wife’s hands, I was okay. You may not know when. I don’t give any attention to the devil, it was God telling me something,” he narrated.

MORE: