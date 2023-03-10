Veteran gospel musician Moses Osei Kwarteng, popularly known as Moses OK, has recounted an unfortunate moment when a pastor paid him GHC15 after travelling from Kumasi to perform in Tema.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM‘s Work and Happiness show, the ‘Kakra Kakra’ hitmaker said the gospel industry wasn’t lucrative in his prime.

“Those times someone can invite you to a program and give you 50 Cedis for transport. I remember doing a show in Tema. The person invited me from Kumasi. I came with a STU bus. At that time, the transport wasn’t too expensive.

“After the program the man gave me 15 Cedis. I got sick in the car because the way I was ministering… Some people threw money on me, but they took all of it, we had issues like that, lots of them,” he said.

