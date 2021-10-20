Veteran act, Moses Osei Kwarteng, popularly known as Moses OK, has elevated his status from a Gospel musician to a Reverend Minister.

He has recently been ordained a minister at the Truth City Chapel where he is believed to fellowship.

Photos saw him being adorned with a clerical tire at an event that saw many others, including females who were ordained alongside him.

This latest feat comes at a time when the gospel act has been missing in action for years.

Moses OJ is behind many inspiring gospel songs including Me Paa Mi Ni, Osoro Taa Wakyi, Kakra Nkakra, Me Ne No Anante.

Photos below: