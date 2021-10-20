Tiwa Savage’s Ex-husband, TeeBillz, known in real life as Tunji Balogun, has reacted to the leaked sex tape of the singer, hours after the leak hit the internet.

The songstress became the centre of discussion on both traditional and social media after revealing, weeks back, in an interview that someone has been trying to blackmail her with her sex tape.

The singer explained that the tape was recorded by her current lover but was mistakenly posted on Snapchat.

She explained further that the post was deleted immediately after the mistake was noticed.

Tiwa Savage added that she wasn’t going to pay a dime to the blackmailer before claiming during the Eko On Show that the video was never going to be seen even though she enjoyed the act.

On Monday, however, her name topped the top trends after the video found its way onto the internet as it caused a stir among the online fraternity.

In a new development, Tiwa’s estranged ex-husband has taken to his Instagram story to dish out a cryptic message amid the saga.

“Who is around you and who is down for you are two different things,” he wrote.

