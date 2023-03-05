A video of famous Ghanaian comedian, Dr Likee aka Ras Nene, burying his three-month-old baby who passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, has surfaced online.

In the video, Ras Nene was spotted with some elders standing in front of his daughter’s grave and they said some prayers as she departs into the other world.

The toddler was buried on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in the morning. Present at the burial grounds were family members, close friends and some actors including Shifo and Gye Nyame.

In the video, Ras Nene was seen in a mourning state, his head was down, and he folded his arms in front of him.

Meanwhile, the cause of death is still unknown, as her father has not issued any statement concerning her death.