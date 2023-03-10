The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the date for the official unveiling of Chris Hughton, the new head coach of the Black Stars.

The country’s football governing announced the 64-year-old as the new head trainer for the national team.

Hughton, who will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani, replaced Otto Addo.

In a statement released by the FA, the coach will be unveiled at a ceremony in Kumasi on Monday, March 20.

“Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton will be unveiled in Kumasi on Monday, March 20, 2023, as part of the build-up to the match against Angola.

“The former Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur manager will be presented to the media to share his vision, ideology, and expectations with the public in Kumasi,” parts of the GFA statement said.

According to the GFA, the first engagement between the coach and the media in Kumasi will be a platform for the Football Association to also make public the targets, terms of engagement, and other relevant information pertaining to the manager’s work.

The time and venue will be officially communicated by the Ghana FA in due course.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton has announced his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Angola in a doubleheader.

Ghana will host Palancras at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the return leg in four days.