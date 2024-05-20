The Upper West Regional House of Chiefs have expressed admiration for Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for being honest, principled and humble.

Welcoming him on behalf of the House, Naa Dikomwine Domalae, Dafiama Naa, who is also President of the House, commended Dr. Bawumia for his high integrity.

“Your principles, honesty, accountability and transparency in governance and devotion to duty are positive qualities that will inure to your future endeavours,” said the President of the House, adding the House’s pride in the Vice President.

‘We are very proud of you,” he said.

He continued that “Your Excellency, we as chiefs and people and people of the Upper West Region, Congratulates you and your government for all the flagship programmes that have so far been implement”.

ALSO READ: