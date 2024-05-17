Host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Randy Abbey challenged National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker, Sam George over allegations leveled against an official of the Electoral Commission on the May 16 edition of the programme.

The Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of deliberately reducing the number of registrants in his area during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Sam George claimed EC’s deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations, Samuel Tetteh sent just three registration kits to his constituency in for the ongoing limited registration exercise.

He said the EC’s official in his area had confirmed this order came from above and told him to contact Mr. Tetteh for further details.

But Randy Abbey intervened with a series of questions to probe what steps Sam George had taken to verify the information he received.

Randy asked, “Did you call Samuel Tetteh?”

Sam George responded, “Why should I call him?”

Randy countered, “But that is not fair.”

Sam George retorted, “Did Samuel Tetteh call me and call the NPP candidate before sitting in Accra and deciding that we didn’t deserve three machines in Ningo Prampram?”

Randy questioned further, “What if the District Director was lying to you?”

Sam George replied, “What purpose does it serve?”

As the discussion continued, Randy suggested that his team contact the EC official for clarification on the allegation.

Watch the video below:

READ ALSO:

My father loves education – Asantehene’s daughter