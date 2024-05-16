The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Parker Odarlai France, has alleged that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is causing chaos to drive people away from registration centres in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

He claims they are doing so because they don’t want 18-year-olds to register.

Mr. France indicated that, the NDC is angry because the 18-year-olds eager to register are beneficiaries of government’s flagship free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

Talking to them alone, he said, shows their stance.

The NPP Greater Accra Regional Secretary said this indicates that the majority of these 18-year-olds will vote for NPP in the December general elections.

According to him, the only party that does not want people to register is the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“These NDC people don’t like to see good things; they always want to see destruction in the centres. According to our checks, there are places where people are giving good testimonies about the NPP government. Some of the 18-year-old children are happy about the free SHS program and know what the government has done for them. Those in SHS between 2020 and 2021, who have completed SHS, will mostly vote for the NPP because we mean well for them,” he said in an interview on the Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Play attached audio for more

The ongoing limited voter registration has witnessed violence at some centres, linked to challenges regarding the age and citizenship of some first-time registrants.

