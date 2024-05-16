A former member of the erstwhile Provisional National Defence Council, PNDC, Sgt. Rtd. Alolga Akata Pore, has cautioned President Akufo-Addo to be mindful of his public utterances ahead of the elections.

Speaking on JoyNews’ UpFront on Wednesday, May 15, Mr Akata Pore expressed concern about some remarks made by politicians in recent times, particularly the President.

Earlier this month, President Akufo-Addo publicly declared that he “cannot hand over power” to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama.

He said this during a mini-rally at Doboro while reiterating his support for Dr Mahamadu Bawumia as the preferred presidential candidate.

But reacting to this, Mr Akata Pore stressed that such statements are inappropriate for a sitting president.

“Some of the intemperate languages of the politicians don’t help. You have the President saying that he will not hand over power if Mahama wins the elections because he will come and destroy his achievements. You don’t crack jokes like these if you are a President,” he stated.

He further referenced another statement by President Akufo-Addo, where he allegedly said he would “do everything in his power to make sure that Bawumia wins.”

The retired military officer questioned the implications of such comments.

He stressed that the language used by politicians, particularly the President, plays a critical role in maintaining public trust and ensuring a peaceful and fair electoral process.

He thus urged President Akufo-Addo to heed his advice.

“Was he also joking when he said that ‘he will do everything in his power to make sure that Bawumia wins?’ You see, as a President, when you say these sorts of things and legitimately Mahamudu Bawumia wins, won’t people refer to that?” Akata Pore questioned.

“As a president, that is not the kind of language you should use during a campaign. It doesn’t help,” Akata Pore added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, has affirmed the commitment of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure a peaceful transition of power if they lose the December 7 election.

Though it is his wish given the work done, the NPP will retain power, the Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament said the decision of Ghanaians will be respected.

“As a politician, as a political party, it is our hope, it is our wish, it is our belief that by the grace of God, the good people of this country, the good work that we have done in infrastructure and in other interventions, they will give us another mandate.

“Perish the thought, and I say again, perish the thought, If they decide to give their mandate to somebody, we will handover peacefully and walk away, go to the drawing board and come back Insha Allah. But I know that the grace of God abounds and so we shall break the 8,” he told journalists in Accra.

