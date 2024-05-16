President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has attributed Ghana’s improved performance in this year’s World Press Freedom Index to the collaborative efforts between the media and the government.

According to him, the government and the media’s aim to address the press freedom concerns in Ghana resulted in the country’s moving 12 places up to 50th position on the global ranking this year.

Speaking as a co-chair at the third African Media Convention, Mr Dwumfour said “I am happy to inform this government that Ghana’s World Press Freedom Index improved from the 62nd position last year to 50th this year.

“This achievement is due to a number of factors, including strong collaboration among media partners, and the government to address press freedom concerns.”

He said that the country needs to work hard to enhance media freedom in Africa, noting that this can be achieved through innovative approaches and tackling environmental sustainability.

The GJA President stated that, the current environmental crisis can cause unimaginable damage to Africa in particular, and it is a challenge the media in Africa must rise to deal with it.

Despite Ghana’s improvement on the World Press Freedom Index, he called for the protection of journalists by the State ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Mr Dwumfour also charged journalists to discharge their duties with the highest form of professionalism.

“We pray that the entire nation will protect journalists in the discharge of their duties and we also pledge to protect the interests of the entire nation with credible election coverage,” he added.

ALSO: