The Coalition of Free Senior High School Graduates in the Ashanti Region has encouraged first-time voters to participate in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The group has begun a sensitization campaign to register over 2 million beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School Program across the country.

According to the group, the call for participation is to ensure the sustainability of the education programme.

With placards, the Coalition of Free Senior High School Graduates embarked on a sensitization campaign across various districts in the Ashanti Region.

The sensitization program is to encourage first-time voters to participate in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

According to the group, first-time voters must participate in the exercise to enable them exercise their franchise in the December 7 election to help sustain the Free SHS program.

“We need all first-time voters to participate in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise. Their participation in the exercise will guarantee their participation in the 2024 election. We as a group, needs their vote for the NPP to sustain the free SHS policy” a beneficiary said.

Patron of the group, Kwabena Asamoah said “We are in a registration period and as we all know, education is pivotal.”

“The free SHS policy is the most consequential policy made by the government. These graduates are out here encouraging others to participate in the registration exercise to allow Dr. Bawumia to continue the policy,” he said.

He encouraged first-time voters to participate fully in the registration exercise.

“We want everybody to participate fully in the registration exercise. It is very important for first-time voters to do so” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sarfo Raphael Patrick, expressed his satisfaction with the registration turnout.

“So far the numbers from the Ashanti Region is so good. One thing we love is the dedication of the first-time voters at various registration centers. We will applaud them. The numbers are massive but we will not sleep, that is why the sensitization continues” he indicated.

The Ashanti Region has taken the lead with the highest number of registrants in the first week.

ALSO READ: