Jurors in Ghana have embarked on an indefinite strike in response to the government’s inability to pay their allowances.

They cited the non-payment of their February 2023 allowance and the accumulation of arrears from July 2023 to May 2024, totaling ten months.

In a statement, the jurors explained that, the financial burden caused by these unpaid allowances has compelled them to take drastic action.

They expressed disappointment over the government’s unfulfilled promise to make payments in May.

According to them, the current situation makes it unsustainable for them to cover their transportation costs to and from the court.

The jurors disclosed the potential challenges that court cases may face due to their absence.

Read below the statement by the Jurors

We wish to respectfully bring to your attention that effective Thursday, May 16, 2024, jurors will be absent from jury duties

The absence is due to the non-payment of our allowance for February 2023 and from July 2023 to May 2024, (10 month’s allowance in arrears).

This situation has made it practically impossible for us to continue to pre-finance our transportation to and from Court premises.

We were promised May and upon follow up we have been told there is no money.

We regret any inconvenience our absence may have on the expeditious delivery of justice.

With the announcement of their strike, indictable court cases will be heavily affected since jurors will not be present for the hearings.

Cases such as the Joseph Boakye Danquah murder trial, Gregory Afoko trial, Kasoa teenage killers murder trial among others will be forced not to sit.

