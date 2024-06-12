Ahead of the maiden Built Environment National Conference on Housing and Hydrology (BENCHH 2024) conference, the Ministry of Works and Housing Ministry has engaged senior journalists in Accra.

The meeting is to solicit the views of the media who are key stakeholders in the Ministry’s quest to foster sustainable and resilient development within Ghana’s built environment sector.

The Deputy Works and Housing Minister, Dr Prince Hamid Armah who convened the meeting gave an in-depth briefing on the objectives of BENCHH 2024.

He underscored the need for the media to support the Ministry’s drive to find a lasting solution Ghana’s housing deficit and the hydrology challenges especially in the raining season.

Dr Hamid Armah, who is also the Chairman of the BENCHH Planning Committee said the conference will not be a talkshop but to take concrete actions.

He is hopeful the conference will find a lasting solution to Ghana’s 1.8 million housing deficit, rising cost of housing and the annual flooding that claims lives and destroys property.

The deputy Works and Housing Minister indicated that, effective stakeholder collaboration is crucial for tackling urban challenges such as housing and perennial flooding.

“The maiden BENCHH marks a significant turning point in Ghana’s pursuit of a resilient, inclusive and sustainable built environment sector” Dr. Armah added.

For his part, the Chief Director at the Ministry, Rev. Stephen Yaw Osei said BENCHH is very timely.

According to him, it will delve into challenges and solutions within the sector, including flood management.

He also expressed concern about the sand winning activities on the Kasoa stretch and urged the media to amplify that challenge.

Rev. Osei warned there could be a landslide if immediate steps are not taken to stop people from operating in the area.

The editors present had the opportunity to ask question and made suggestions to make the upcoming conference a success.

The maiden national conference is scheduled for July 2 to 4 2024.

Stakeholders attending BENCHH 2024 will have the opportunity to showcase their expertise through exhibitions, connect with potential customers, meet target audiences, and engage with other industry players.

The first day of the 3-day conference will focus on flood issues or hydrology, the second day will be for housing issues and the third day will be for regulatory framework within the sector.