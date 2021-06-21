A mobile money (MoMo) vendor has been shot dead by armed robbers at Okorase near Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The 36-year-old Solomon Arhin Prost was gunned down Saturday, June 19, 2021 around 11:14pm while on his way home from work.

The deceased was reportedly walking with his friend at the time of attack but the friend escaped unhurt.

A witness, Mohammed Shaibu, said he heard gunshots while in his room and a few minutes later he heard the victim who had been running towards his house shouting for help.

But he came out of his room to see him lying in a supine position in a pool of blood wearing black shorts with a white shirt with gunshot wounds on the chest.

Two black backpacks containing cash of GHC 8,290.30, One HP Laptop with charger, one Infinix Mobile Phone, One Itel Mobile phone and one Android mobile phone were found at the scene.

Two small itel mobile phones, one pen drive, a modem, earpiece, and some bank documents were found lying beside the victim.

Police, who visited the scene upon receipt of the information after taking inventory of the crime scene, conveyed the victim to St. Joseph Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty, Dr Benjamin Sam.

His body has since been deposited at the morgue of the same Hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said an investigation has commenced into the incident.

The deceased was a teacher at Behenase RC Basic School near Tinkon in the Akuapem North Municipality.

Kingsford Kalefe, Headteacher of Behenase Basic School, described the deceased as a hard-working and industrious young man.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested

The National Chairman of Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, Dela Abotsie, said robbery attacks on their members are too many, therefore, he wants a collaborative effort to curb the menace.

The deceased left behind a pregnant wife and two children.