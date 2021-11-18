Stop collecting road, bridge tolls from today - Roads Minister directs

Roads And Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah has directed that toll collection at the various toll booths across the country must be halted effective Thursday, November 18, 2021.

This follows an announcement by government that motorists who ply tolled roads across the country, will no longer be required to pay tolls.

The Finance Minister disclosed this during the 2022 budget presentation on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday.

“Government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately the Budget is approved,” Ken Ofori-Atta said while reading the 2022 budget to Parliament.

Despite this caveat, a letter signed by Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah directing that it be implemented by midnight of Thursday 12th November 2021.

“Following the presentation of the 2022 Budget by the Hon. Minister of Finance on behalf of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Ministry of Roads and Highways hereby directs the cessation of the collection of road and bridge tolls at all locations nationwide.

“This directive takes effect from 12am on Thursday, November 18, 2021,” part of the letter read.

It continued, “The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service will be on hand to provide security at the Toll locations from the effective date.

Motorists are kindly advised to approach the locations with caution and observe all safety measures that will be put in place.”

Read full statement below