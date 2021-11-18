Police in the Northern Region have arrested four suspected kidnappers at Kpilijini, a village in the Mion District after a team laid ambush on Wednesday to effect the arrest.

The police have described the arrest as a big break considering the number of kidnap cases that have occurred in the area in recent times.

Several incidents of kidnapping have been recorded at Bimbila, Saboba, and Sawla in the Savannah Region among others.

In these cases, families have had to pay from ₵10,000 to ₵40, 000 as ransom before the victims were released.

In some cases, the victims had stayed with the kidnappers for several months before their ransom was paid.

Thus, the arrest of the suspects is seen by the command as a big break.

According to the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, the kidnappers had threatened their victim on November 10 that he should pay some undisclosed amount of money, failure of which would result in his kidnapping.

“Two herdsmen called a cattle dealer and informed him to give them some ransom or they will kidnap him and kill him in the bushes,” he said.

Superintendent Ananga said the kidnappers persistently kept calling, forcing the cattle dealer to report to his community leader who subsequently reported to the police.

He said they expressed interest to pay the money but laid ambush and arrested one person adding that further investigation led to the arrest of more suspects.

Superintendent Ananga said currently the four are being processed for court.

He said kidnapping is becoming a common phenomenon in the area.

“kidnappers always trail people that they think can pay and try to kidnap them,” he said.

Superintendent Ananga said the Regional Police Commander had tasked all Divisional Commanders to engage with the communities to gain their support in finding a solution to the phenomenon.

He said the officers are expected to also offer education to create awareness and awaken these communities.

“This we believe will help convince these communities to help in the fight against crime and kidnapping,” he added.

He said this arrest was a collaboration with the community and the police.

Superintendent Ananga added that they are putting up some strategies to stall the activities of kidnappers in the community, adding that they are not relenting in their fight against crime.

He said the citizenry and the police have a shared responsibility to help fight crime.

Superintendent Ananga noted that some emergency numbers have also been given to these communities to report issues when they emerge.