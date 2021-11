Black Princesses Coach, Ben Forkuo, has named his squad list for the trip to Zambia to face the Young Copper Queens in the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup 1st leg qualifier.

This will be the Black Princesses’ first test in the qualifying stages after Mauritania’s withdrawal and thus giving the Princesses a walkover.

The squad looks stronger with CAF Women’s Champions League finalist, Hasaacas Ladies dominating with five players including the tournament Goal Queen and top scorer, Evelyn Badu.

Below is the squad list announced by Coach Fokuo:

Goalkeepers

Cynthia Konlan – Pearl Pia Ladies, Grace Banwa – Hasaacas Ladies, Farahana Ziblim – Bagabaga Ladies

Defenders

Tedina Sekyere – Dreamz Ladies, Louisa Animwaa – Police Ladies, Susan Ama Duah – Berry Ladies, Ayisha Yakubu – Pearl Pia Ladies, Abena Anoma Opoku – Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Anasthesia Achiaa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Zuleiha Fuseini – Pearl Pia Ladies

Midfielders

Evelyn Badu – Hasaacas Ladies, Azuma Bugre – Hasaacas Ladies, Monica Addai – Berry Ladies, Elizabeth Oppong – Lefkhotea, Cyprus

Wingers

Mafia Nyame – Rock Ladies, Grace Animah- Police Ladies, Jafaru Rahama – Hasaacas Ladies, Doris Boaduwaa – Hasaacas Ladies, Suzzy Dede Teye – LadyStrikers, Constance Serwaa Agyemang – Berry Ladies

Strikers

Mukarama Abdulai – Deportivo Alaves Feminino, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah – Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Salamatu Abdulai – Bagabaga Ladies.