A former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has shied away from declaring his presidential ambition.

Rather, he said he wants to build the grassroots of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a formidable party ahead of the 2024 general election.

“I want to build a strong party but God chooses a President,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

The former Governor of Bank of Ghana said having a resilient political party is the only way NDC can emerge victorious in the 2024 general election.

Already, he said he has begun supporting the party’s support base for a new NDC.

When pushed by show host, Philip Osei Bonsu to declare his intention, Dr Duffuor said “let’s get to the river before we cross”.

The former Finance Minister explained that, when you have a strong political party, any candidate can win power for the NDC.

The kingmakers, who are at the grassroots, Dr Duffuor stressed, will reward any candidate who has their interest at heart.