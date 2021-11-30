Muhammed Zubairu, a 21-year-old photographer, has been remanded in prison custody over the death of his pregnant girlfriend, Miss Sane Fidelis.



The suspect was on Monday, November 29, arraigned for criminal conspiracy and causing death by an act done with an intent to cause abortion which contravened the penal code law.



He admitted impregnating Miss Fidelis as well as causing her death and that of their baby.

The court heard that he conspired with a friend and administered the drugs to the deceased in a discreet effort.



After administrating the drug, Sane Fidelis developed some medical complications and subsequently died at the specialist hospital in Yola.



The defendant, who was arrested on November 14, 2021, told the court that he had sex with the deceased on three occasions only, for which he believed he couldn’t have fathered the child.

He claimed that in order to prove she was truthful, he forced her to gulp the concoction after which she had an adverse reaction and stomach pain.



Ruling, Magistrate Alheri Ishaku ordered the remand of defendant in prison custody and adjourned the matter to December 13, 2021, for further mention.