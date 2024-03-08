The Chief Executive of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, Sherif Ghali, has lamented the profound impact of the untimely death of the late Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah.

In a poignant tribute on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Ghali described the day as exceptionally sorrowful, emphasising the significant role Dr Kumah played in fostering entrepreneurship development in the country.

Remembering the late Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Ejisu, the CEO highlighted Dr Kumah’s instrumental contributions to the entrepreneurship ecosystem, expressing difficulty in finding words to adequately capture the essence of the former lawmaker.

He underscored the transcendent nature of Dr Kumah’s support, noting that political affiliations were inconsequential to him, as he was always willing to offer his backing to individuals irrespective of their political colours.

“I cannot use words to describe who he was. It doesn’t matter which political colours you affiliate with, John Kumah was always willing to support you,” he told the host George Wiafe on Thursday.

The Chief Executive stressed the rarity of politicians like Dr Kumah, noting that it takes a unique understanding of the intricacies involved in entrepreneurship development to make a genuine impact.

Mr Ghali remarked that Dr Kumah was a shining example of such individuals, demonstrating a deliberate commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and contributing significantly to the growth of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Ghana.

“When it comes to entrepreneurship ecosystem development, it is a deliberate attempt and it is only people who understand what it takes to support entrepreneurs can perform that role, and John Kumah was one of them and definitely you will miss such a figure if he is no more.”

Tributes from colleague politicians and well wishers have been trooping in since the news of Dr Kumah’s passing was reported.

He is reported to have died after a short illness and is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, and six children.