The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has justified the party’s decision to maintain Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for election 2024.

He emphasised that Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang embodies qualities of substance and integrity, making her an exceptional choice.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, March 7, Mr Gyamfi reiterated that John Mahama could not have chosen a more suitable candidate.

He further asserted that Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s inclusion will significantly contribute to Mr Mahama’s quest for victory in the upcoming elections.

“Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a woman of substance, a woman of integrity and a woman of character.”

“She is the Running mate to the flagbearer of the great NDC for the 2024 general elections. And by the grace of God, she will be Ghana’s first female Vice President, come 7th January 2025,” he posted

Already, Mr Mahama has stressed that the integrity and dedication demonstrated by Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang were key factors in her selection as his running mate for the second time.

He highlighted that these qualities make her an ideal candidate to join him in leading the party to secure victory in the upcoming election.

Mr Mahama expressed his absolute confidence in Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, stating his assurance that she will effectively serve as Vice President.

“I am proud to have Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my running mate. Her integrity, dedication, and vision for a better Ghana make her the ideal candidate to join me in leading our party to victory in the upcoming elections.”

The NDC has announced Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for John Mahama in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

In a press release dated Thursday, March 7, and signed by the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Kwettey, the party highlighted Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s distinguished career as an academic and leader, emphasising her dedication to education and public service.

The nomination of Prof Opoku-Agyemang, according to the party, reflects the NDC’s steadfast commitment to promoting inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership positions.

ALSO READ: