A video of National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart, Kwesi Ahwoi, commenting on the nomination of Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as running mate has sparked controversy on social media.

At a gathering of NDC faithful, Mr Ahwoi admonished Prof Jane Naana to be prepared to become president of Ghana because anything can happen.

According to him, the NDC flagbearer and former President John Mahama was not prepared to be President but nature made it happen, citing the death of late former President Atta-Mills.

“John Mahama wasn’t prepared for the presidency but nature skewed things in such a way that President Mills had to give way to John Mahama.

“Anything can happen so Naana, always be prepared, as your motto says . Be ready, anything can happen and you ca become the president of Ghana,” he said in the video which has gone viral.

Though the basis for his statement is not known, the video has left many questions on the minds of Ghanaians who have sighted it,

Some are asking if the former Minister of Food and Agriculture is aware of something Ghanaians do not know.

Watch the video below:

A message from one of the Ahwois to Grandmaa during the party organised for her for her renomination as a Vice Presidential candidate of the NDC.



Words are very important. Pay attention to the words used and situate them in context.



'Mahama was not prepared to be president but… pic.twitter.com/IP6TKv0wAu — Enoch Nyarkoh (@RealBushop) March 24, 2024

