Regional Chairmen of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has slammed its leading member, Kwesi Ahwoi for predicting doom for their flagbearer, former President John Mahama.

They described his remarks as “unelderly which has potentially divisive in their journey towards victory in 2024.”

During a reception organized by the Churchstreet group of NDC supporters for the party’s running mate last Thursday, Mr. Ahwoi advised running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang to be prepared for the presidency, citing the unexpected passing of Atta-Mills which made John Mahama President.

The widespread circulation of this video on social media has sparked varied reactions.

However, the NDC Regional Chairmen in a statement expressed absolute disapproval of such statements, asserting that they do not align with the party’s values or principles.

They emphasized that, the selection of Prof. Opoku Agyeman as the running mate was reached through a “rigorous and inclusive process, receiving unanimous blessings from the National Executive Committee, where the Regional Membership played a pivotal role.”

They have urged the Party’s Council of Elders to promptly intervene and caution against the dissemination of unguarded statements by prominent figures within the party.

Read full statement below:

