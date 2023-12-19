The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced it will no longer use indelible ink for polls in the country.

The move according to the EC forms part of measures to improve the electoral process and ensure a robust identification system.

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa disclosed this at a press conference on Monday ahead of the 2023 district assembly election on December 19.

“The issue of indelible ink, the question is when we were not doing biometric we were basically using your face, your card. We look at your face and we say this picture looks like you.

“The biometric technology makes it difficult for a person who has been verified and cast their vote to come a second time. So, there is no need for indelible ink. Once you have been verified, it goes into the system and you cannot come back a second time,” she said.

Mrs Mensa warned the biometric identification system flags multiple registrations, hence any electorate verified after casting their ballot cannot vote again.

Expressing confidence in the new system that culprits will be caught, she dared people who have plans to attempt double voting to go ahead.

“Once you have been verified, it goes into the system and you cannot come back a second time. You can try it, if you wish at this election. Of course, it will be deemed as an electoral offence. Because of biometric technology your facial features are recognised, or your fingerprint is recognised. You cannot go a second time,” she added.

Indelible Ink is a semi-permanent dye applied to voters’ little finger after casting their ballot to prevent double voting.

