It has been 22 years since the legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known as Daddy Lumba, lost his mother.

The prolific singer recently shared a memorial tribute on Facebook to mark the 22nd anniversary of passing of his beloved mother.

Daddy Lumba shared a rare throwback photo expressing enduring love and respect for his mother, Comfort Gyamfi, also known as Ama Saah, more than two decades after her demise.

“Today marks 22 years since the passing of my mother, Comfort Gyamfi. December 21st, 2001, is a day I can never forget in my life. It is a day that forever changed the lives of your children and mentees. As I expressed in my song, ‘Makra Mo,’ if it were possible to die on someone’s behalf, many loved ones would willingly take your place. However, this is the design of the Creator, and humans hold no sway over it.

I pay tribute to the legacy of a woman whose wisdom and values have profoundly shaped me into the person I am today. Ama Saah is the bedrock of my character and success. My beautiful mother instilled in me the virtues of resilience, compassion, and the pursuit of excellence, thus creating the man and the brand known as Daddy Lumba.

Though she may be physically absent, the legacy of Ama Saah lives on, not merely in memories but in the spirit of the music and the man she helped shape. Auntie, you are warmly remembered by your children, Akosua Brempomaa, Kwadwo Fosu and Akosua Fowaa, as well as your grandchildren. We miss you!”

