Zaalia, a 20-year-old mother of two, has accused Sadat, a married man, of impregnating her twice and absconding from his responsibilities.

“He had sex with me once, and I got pregnant three years ago. He didn’t want to accept the paternity of the child, claiming that it was a one-stand sex,” Zaalia alleged when she appeared on the Obra Show on Nhyira FM.

Sadat, who lives in Accra but works in the Northern Region, denied fathering the child because he thinks Zaalia and her mother, after failing to find a father for the child, settled on him.

Two years after not properly taking care of the child, Zaalia went to see Sadat to collect money for the infant’s upkeep, and there they had sex again.

When Sadat denied having sex with her the second time, Zaalia spilled the beans.

“I visited him at Madina, and he took me to his friend’s room with one bed and table where we had sex again on the blind side of her wife” she claimed.

This is what led to the second pregnancy, but to the surprise of Zaalia’s mother, she never knew her daughter was pregnant again until recently, when she complained of severe stomach pains.

“She yelled out in the night and complained of severe pain around 2:am, so I quickly rushed to her, and then some sticky, hot liquid oozed out on my legs, then the baby came out. I rushed her to a private hospital nearby, where they helped remove the umbilical cord. This happened just a week ago. I asked her who the father was, and she mentioned Sadat’s name again as the father of the week-old boy,” Zaalia’s mother recounted.

Sadat, who was surprised by the tales being told, agreed to Mama Efe’s suggestion for a paternity test for the two children to ascertain whether he is the father.

The man has promised to take full responsibility for the children if DNA proves that he is indeed their true father.

